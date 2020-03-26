Starbucks Offers Free Coffee to Frontline Responders of COVID-19

Starbucks salutes today's greatest heroes.
The company announced Wednesday that it will offer free, tall, hot or iced coffee to US front-line respondents. USA To the coronavirus pandemic until May 3.
The offer is for doctors, nurses, hospitals, medical personnel, medical researchers, police, firefighters and paramedics, Starbucks said, according to USA Today.
In addition, the Starbucks Foundation will donate $ 500,000 to support them, with matching donations to Direct Relief to support the delivery of personal protective equipment and essential medical items and Operation Gratitude to deliver 50,000 care packages and handwritten letters to first responders and workers. health. .
The news comes days after Starbucks announced that its company-operated stores in the United States and Canada will be moving to a drive-only model for at least two weeks, with a few exceptions for cafes serving in or around hospitals and medical care. centers as part of efforts to care for first responders and health workers.
Airbnb is also doing its part to help those working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
For weeks, dozens of emergency room and ICU doctors and nurses and other medical personnel, many of whom lack sufficient personal protective equipment at work, have chosen to temporarily reside outside their homes in an attempt to avoid infecting their families with the virus, since many of them, like non-health workers, are denied COVID-19 tests. Airbnb announced on Thursday a new global initiative to provide free or subsidized housing for 100,000 health professionals, relief workers and first responders worldwide, generally closer to where they are working.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
