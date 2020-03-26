Starbucks Offers Free Coffee to Frontline Responders of COVID-19

Starbucks salutes today's greatest heroes.

The company announced Wednesday that it will offer free, tall, hot or iced coffee to US front-line respondents. USA To the coronavirus pandemic until May 3.

The offer is for doctors, nurses, hospitals, medical personnel, medical researchers, police, firefighters and paramedics, Starbucks said, according to USA Today.

In addition, the Starbucks Foundation will donate $ 500,000 to support them, with matching donations to Direct Relief to support the delivery of personal protective equipment and essential medical items and Operation Gratitude to deliver 50,000 care packages and handwritten letters to first responders and workers. health. .

The news comes days after Starbucks announced that its company-operated stores in the United States and Canada will be moving to a drive-only model for at least two weeks, with a few exceptions for cafes serving in or around hospitals and medical care. centers as part of efforts to care for first responders and health workers.