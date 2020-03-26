Starbucks Offers Free Coffee to First Responders, Healthcare Workers – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Starbucks is doing its part to help fight the coronavirus – first aid caffeine and healthcare workers for free.

The company says it will give free coffee to those on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak: doctors, nurses, hospital staff, police and firefighters.

Like most restaurants, cafes, and other food-serving establishments, Starbucks has closed its cafes across the country. The coffee giant has just moved on to a drive-thru model.

First responders and healthcare workers can get large hot or cold coffee anywhere it stays open, until May 3.