Fishermen in Sri Lanka are struggling to sell their catch as the government introduces harsh measures to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Four hundred tons of fish could be thrown, and more ships laden with fish are expected to return to port soon.

%MINIFYHTML39e74cdb7a5ba59469de66b5ce77d8bb11% %MINIFYHTML39e74cdb7a5ba59469de66b5ce77d8bb12%

Al Jazeera's Minelle Fernández reports from Dikkowita, Sri Lanka.