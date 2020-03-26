Sports Q: Should the Patriots sign Cam Newton?

Welcome to Sports Q from Boston.com, our daily conversation, started by you and chaired by Chad Finn, on a compelling topic in Boston sports. This is how it works: send questions to Chad via Twitter, Facebook and email. He will choose one each day of the week to respond, then we will bring the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop several times a day to navigate. But you handle the conversation.

The Patriots can't take Jarrett Stidham's start next season seriously. Cam Newton is out there. He's only 30. Those should sign if they want to be good next year. – Allen T.

I have to disagree with that one, Allen. Belichick has given Newton high praise in the past, and he sincerely seemed to love him as a player. But I'm not sure that the dynamic version of Cam Newton already exists. He has taken an absolute beating in the past two seasons, did not look good early last season while returning from shoulder surgery, and it is hard to believe at this point that he will be an elite player again. He will be 31 in May and is retiring from Lisfranc surgery on his foot.

Also, how would the Patriots pay him? Chances are it won't be cheap, and they don't have much room below that limit. He was going to make almost $ 19 million this year before the Panthers let him go. I suspect you still expect to be paid in that neighborhood. It just isn't what the Patriots need right now.

