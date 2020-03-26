SpaceX parachute test did not run smoothly and may threaten NASA launch – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLd7b4ef900e3cf4216fbefde47eff35c811% %MINIFYHTMLd7b4ef900e3cf4216fbefde47eff35c812%

SpaceX attempted to test its Crew Dragon parachute system, but the test was discontinued after the dummy object with the parachutes installed became unstable during the climb.

The crew of the helicopter carrying the object had to free it, destroying it in the process. The test obviously did not complete as planned.

NASA and SpaceX will now have to decide how to proceed and possibly reschedule the test for a later date.

A problem with a parachute during a SpaceX test has compromised the timeline of the company's first manned mission. The test, which was designed to ensure that the Crew Dragon spacecraft's parachute system can bring the spacecraft to a safe and smooth landing, ended earlier than expected when the test helicopter crew had to abort early.

The long race between SpaceX and Boeing to be the first company to deliver a crew-capable spacecraft to NASA appeared to have ended after NASA announced a date for the first manned mission for its Crew Dragon spacecraft. The mission, which will see a pair of NASA astronauts sent to the International Space Station, was originally slated for a launch as early as May.

SpaceX tests its parachutes by dragging a simulated object equipped with the ramps into the sky and throwing it, firing the ramps and observing the result. Having done many of these tests in the past, it is an absolute routine for the company right now, but unfortunately this time something went wrong.

How Spacenews The fictional object "reportedly became unstable,quot; when the helicopter began to drag it into the sky. An unstable helicopter is a recipe for disaster, so the pilot of the aircraft dropped the object before it was in position for testing. The parachutes were never deployed, and SpaceX says it is because the dummy object was not actually armed and ready to deploy.

The dummy object was destroyed in the fall, but the helicopter's crew remained unharmed and no one on the ground was injured. SpaceX emphasized that the failure was due to problems with the test itself, not a deficiency in the parachute system.

The test was part of the NASA requirements it established to ensure the safety of its astronauts on the Crew Dragon's first manned voyage. Multiple tests must be done before NASA gives the go-ahead, and it is unclear at this time how many more tests of the parachute system remained when this incident occurred.

In a statement, SpaceX said it is working with NASA to find out how to proceed. A decision will need to be made as to whether the debugged test will have to be retried and, if so, when it might happen. For now, NASA has not made any changes to its launch forecast based on this event.

Image Source: Terry Renna / AP / REX / Shutterstock