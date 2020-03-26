Sonny Bill Williams says it would be & # 39; crazy & # 39; think rugby league players won't have to accept pay cuts | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTML0b9fbcb98ffd515e1941112bd90d528511% %MINIFYHTML0b9fbcb98ffd515e1941112bd90d528512%

Toronto star Wolfpack tells Sky Sports News: "I'm taking a step back and understanding that sport is just a game … there are things in life that are more important."





Toronto Wolfpack star Sonny Bill Williams says he would be “ 100 percent inclined that way & # 39; & # 39; when it comes to possible pay cuts as a result of the coronavirus pandemic

Sonny Bill Williams insists he would be willing to accept a pay cut if that helps maintain the rugby league during these tough times for the sport.

Toronto player Wolfpack says he would be “ crazy '' To think that such measures may not be necessary, such is the cost that the coronavirus pandemic is taking on the sports calendar.

Two-time Rugby Union World Cup winner with the All Blacks, Williams, 34, returned to his old rugby league sport when he joined the Wolfpack for his Super League season debut.

But with the UK closing amid the pandemic, the rugby league will be suspended beyond the initial date of April 3.

Toronto won its most recent game against Huddersfield in the Challenge Cup

Asked for Sky Sports News If he were willing to accept a pay cut due to an unprecedented situation, Williams said, "One hundred percent, I would be inclined that way."

"When it comes to taking salary cuts, to keep the game afloat, it would be crazy not to think what is going to happen, especially with the way things are happening in the sports world."

"I consider myself in a privileged position and (I am) taking a step back and understanding that sport is just a game and that there are things in life that are more important."

"But in terms of sport, it's crazy to think that some organizations might not be able to do it."

Williams is recovering from minor surgery.

Toronto has lost all six Super League games so far, but they buoyed up before forced break with a loss at the Huddersfield Challenge Cup.

Williams is now recovering from minor surgery and said: "The injury occurred at a pretty good time, we probably have a couple of months off at least."

"They found some scar tissue and cleaned it up.

"It was a difficult start (for Toronto) but I love it. This is the game I grew up playing."