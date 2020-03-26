Smartphone sales: global smartphone sales fell 14% in February amid coronavirus outbreak: report – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML407ccf065421d29f24759a407e47d35e11% %MINIFYHTML407ccf065421d29f24759a407e47d35e12%

Global smartphone sales fell 14% in February as the coronavirus spread in China and abroad, Counterpoint Research said, harbinger of more declines as the outbreaks worsen in many parts of the world.

The outbreak caused Apple and other smartphone manufacturers to close their stores in China in February, and government data suggests that Apple sold fewer than 500,000 smartphones in the Chinese mainland market during the month.

China, which saw sales drop 38% in February from a year earlier, is now showing signs of recovery with the reopening of many stores in mid-March.

There are also signs of recovery in South Korea, but for other parts of the world, "the worst is yet to come," said Jean Park, a senior analyst at Counterpoint.

Smartphone manufacturers face further disruptions in the supply chain as more countries impose block orders. On Tuesday Foxconn, one of Apple's key suppliers, said it would suspend operations in India in compliance with government orders.

