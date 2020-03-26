Six things we learned from Stephen Curry's Coronavirus Q,amp;A with Dr. Anthony Fauci

Stephen Curry achieved his best crossover of the season with the help of the United States' leading expert on infectious diseases.

In an Instagram question-and-answer session, the two-time NBA MVP spoke with Dr. Anthony Fauci about the basics of coronavirus (COVID-19) and its impact on daily life. Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and serves as an adviser to President Donald Trump, contacted Curry on Thursday to answer questions asked by Curry's followers on social media.

The discussion covered a lot of basic but important information about the coronavirus, and showed that Curry could probably defend himself as an interviewer once he's tired of running out of triples for a living.

Here are some important conclusions from the conversation between Curry and Fauci.

1. There are key differences between the coronavirus and the flu.

Although coronavirus and influenza are respiratory diseases, they should not be combined only because carriers can present similar symptoms.

"(COVID-19 is) much, much more transmissible than influenza and, more importantly, it is significantly more severe," Fauci said.

Fauci told Curry that COVID-19 is "at least 10 times,quot; more serious than the typical flu.

2. Young and healthy people are not exempt from serious illnesses.

According to Fauci, the elderly and those with underlying conditions who tested positive for COVID-19 have a higher degree of mortality, but that does not mean that young people should ignore the threat.

"What we are beginning to see is that there are some people who are younger, people their age, young, healthy, vigorous, who do not have underlying conditions who become seriously ill," Fauci said. "It's still a very, very small minority, but that doesn't mean young people like you should say, 'I'm completely exempt from any risk of getting seriously ill.'

"And that's the reason why when we talk about being careful, of physical distancing, doing the kind of social separation, it means not only for the elderly, but the young also have to do it."

Young people must not only practice social distancing to protect themselves, but also to avoid becoming an unknown carrier of the coronavirus and passing it on to others.

3. It is not clear if coronavirus cases will decrease in the summer months.

Fauci said viruses tend to malfunction in hot, humid climates, which could lead some to believe that COVID-19 cases will decrease in the coming months. At this point, however, it is difficult to predict how the virus will respond to climate change.

"The only problem is, Steph, that we don't know if this is going to happen with this virus because it is the first time that we have dealt with this virus," Fauci said. "It is not an irrational assumption to think it is going to fall, but you don't want to count on it."

4. Consider your symptoms before immediately going to the emergency room.

"If someone right now has flu-like symptoms (fever, pain and a little cough), the first thing they should do is stay home," Fauci said. "Don't go to an emergency room because you could be infecting others. Call a doctor, nurse, or healthcare provider on the phone. Get instructions from them on what to do.

"If available, you can get tested. The critical problem is not flooding the emergency room."

However, as Fauci points out, those who become seriously ill should go to the emergency room as soon as possible.

5. Flattening the curve will determine when sports can return.

The phrase "flatten the curve,quot; has become part of the daily lexicon. It is the idea of ​​slowing the upward trajectory of coronavirus cases to prevent the health system from overloading itself with cases.

When it comes to getting the NBA and other sports leagues back into action, squashing the curve will be crucial.

"You need to see that the trajectory of the curve starts to go down," Fauci said. "We have seen it in China. They went up and down. They are starting to return to normal life. They must be careful not to reintroduce the virus to China. But on the other end of the curve. Korea is doing that. They are starting to go down. Europe, particularly Italy, is in a terrible situation, they are still going up.

"The United States is a big country. We have many different regions. New York City is having a very hard time right now, and yet there are places in the country that are doing really well … We can start to think about return to a certain degree of normality when the country as a whole has turned that corner and started to fall. "

6. Curry reached thousands of people with his platform, including a former president of the United States.

The audience for Instagram videos hovered around 50,000 users and likely reached a younger audience who normally didn't watch daily White House briefings.

There were even a few celebrity sightings during the broadcast, including pop star Justin Bieber and former President of the United States Barack Obama. Not bad, Steph.

Watch Stephen Curry's full Q,amp;A with Dr. Anthony Fauci