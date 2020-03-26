Singer James Taylor and his wife donate $ 1 million to the coronavirus relief fund

ABC learned that James Taylor and his wife, Kim, recently revealed that they donated $ 1 million to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston for the fight against coronavirus in the United States.

The money will be used to help the hospital acquire and allocate resources where needed, including purchasing supplies and equipment and also reusing locations. The hospital was the first to reveal what James and his wife contributed.

The 72-year-old artist has reportedly been affiliated with the hospital for years. Dr. Isaac Taylor, James' father, served as chief resident and also conducted his research there. James Taylor was born in the same facilities in 1948.

In his own statement, Taylor praised the hospital, describing it as a "point of pride for New Englandns," which has become even truer as the hospital has been doing its best to treat patients and help. to flatten the curve in the area.

The hospital started its Emergency Response Fund due to the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. Taylor and his wife contributed money to the same fund.

Many other celebrities and super rich people also did what they could to donate resources, including Cleveland Browns owner Dee and Jimmy Haslam. The couple also gave $ 1 million in Ohio. Other stars to donate money include Pep Guardiola, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The news of Taylor and his wife's contribution to the hospital comes shortly after other celebrities also did their part in the fight against COVID-19, albeit in a very different way.

As most know, Gal Gadot and a group of celebrities sang "Imagine,quot; on Instagram recently in a celebrity mix video that was widely criticized for being deaf. A few other stars quickly teased the video, including John Mayer and Ryan Reynolds.

Earlier this week, Ryan used his Twitter account to say he had an "important message,quot; from a "major celebrity." He joked in his video that everyone in the world is counting on celebrities to do the right thing more, though it's unclear if Reynolds was actually referring to the "Imagine,quot; video.



