Showtime's latest nightly show ‘Desus & Mero’ will set the return date – Deadline

Showtime said Thursday that its nightly series twice a week Desus and Meror re-air with new shows starting Monday at 11 p.m. ET / PT, filming new episodes of host homes in New Jersey and the Bronx.

Desus and Grouper features Desus Nice (Daniel Baker) and The Kid Mero (Joel Martinez) chatting with guests at the intersection of pop culture, sports, music, politics and more, in addition to giving their opinion on the day's topics.

It was filmed in front of a small live studio audience in New York City before the coronavirus closed production in the second season of the series. The show will continue airing new episodes on Monday and Thursday nights, with video interviews of the guests.

Night shows have begun to return from the closures imposed by the coronavirus.

Night shows have begun to return from the closures imposed by the coronavirus. Comedy Central’s The daily show He was the first to return with full originals generated by the home of host Trevor Noah on Monday. TBS " Full front with samantha bee Y Conan as well as from HBO Last week tonight with John Oliver Y Real time with Bill Maher He also announced that they would resume airing original episodes filmed in the home environment.

CBS ’ The last show with Stephen Colbert, the first nightly show to begin daily online videos after the shutdown of production across the industry, will also resume airing original episodes starting Monday.

Desus and Mero helped share their news today in what appears to be the new format.

The moment also comes when Showtime said last week it started a 30-day free trial for new customers. Viewers who register before May 3 can access the network rate through the Showtime streaming service on Showtime.com or the Showtime app.

Desus and Grouper It is produced for Showtime by Jax Media. Desus Nice, The Kid Mero, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez and Victor Lopez are executive producers.