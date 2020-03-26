Shilpa Shetty remembers everything special about her life

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed their little Samisha on February 15. The couple went to social networks on the 25th and made an official announcement of the last member of the Kundra family. Today, when Samisha completes 40 days at home, Shilpa Shetty made another adorable post for her daughter.

Shilpa Shetty shared a beautiful family portrait that along with Samisha also featured her husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan Raj Kundra. Along with the beautiful photo, Shilpa also wrote a heartfelt note that he shared in his post. The actress spoke about how blessed she feels to have received such a great family and life. She also revealed that for the next 20 days, she will document one thing that she is grateful for every day. Take a look at the following image.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra were married in 2009 and were blessed with their first child, Viaan, in 2012.