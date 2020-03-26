Sherri Shepherd cries after discovering her son won't return to school until May

Comedian Sherri Shepherd learned that her son would be home until May, when her school hopes to reopen, and she reacted by breaking up on Instagram.

"I'm so sorry, just … I just found out that the Los Angeles Unified School District is rolling back to school – on May 1 Jeffrey will be here for the rest of March – and he will be doing online schooling for all of April. … We will be together 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until May 1. "

The actress seemed to be joking.

"I'll be fine. I have to make you breakfast, lunch and dinner for the next two months.

Shepherd is really lucky. Many states are considering staying closed until the next academic year, which means children can be trapped at home with their parents until at least August.

But social distancing is necessary to keep as many lives safe as possible.