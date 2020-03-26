Shannon Beador's boyfriend pays him a sweet tribute on his birthday – "You are my person,quot;

As fans know, Shannon Beador and her handsome boyfriend John Janssen have been quarantined together, but that doesn't mean that she missed the opportunity to show her love on her birthday. The man probably tells her sweet things every day in person, but is it even real if the world doesn't know these days?

With that thought in mind, Shannon headed to her platform to share the note her man left for her on her special day.

Shannon is now 56 years old and unfortunately doesn't have much of a choice when it comes to celebrating as everyone is in isolation at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, she has her boyfriend by her side and he made sure to celebrate the birthday as well as circumstances could.

The royal housewives of Orange County were quick to show the note to their followers, captioning a photo of the two of them with: ‘I woke up to this note. #bestgiftever # blessedbeyond❤️. ’

She went on to share the actual note that said: ‘Shannon, our trip began 9 months ago. The timing was bad and made no sense to any of us or to our friends and family. He was not in the right frame of mind to meet anyone and was just trying to regain his balance. You weren't looking for a relationship, you were just hanging out and having fun with friends after 2 emotional years of ending your marriage. "

‘But once something was introduced to me, I knew I had to talk to you. We started with encouraging text messages that warmed my heart and then phone calls for hours that flowed effortlessly and then the group date came. "

John also talked more about that first date and was excited about how sweet it all was before mentioning that since then, they have been inseparable.



