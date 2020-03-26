Set of end date of the series "Will & Grace"; NBC will also air special retrospective – Deadline

This time it really is ending. NBC has set 9 p.m. Thursday, April 23, for the end of the series Will and grace and it will be preceded by a half-hour retrospective special.

Presented by Eric McCormack, the look back will also include reactions from Will and grace Fans and celebrities who will share stories about what the show, which originally aired between 1998 and 2006 and whose rebirth launched in 2017, has meant to them. The special will narrate the series' guest stars and their historical moments over the years, including the first man-to-man kiss on network television. Elton John and Norman Lear will also appear.

Here's the tagline for the final episode titled "It's Time": With the department packed, Will (McCormack) is determined not to remember his life in town or his ex, McCoy (guest star Matt Bomer). About to give birth, Grace (Debra Messing) continues to have false delivery alarms. Karen (Megan Mullally) climbs to the top of the Statue of Liberty to close herself with her ex-husband. Jack's (Sean Hayes) dream of bowing on a Broadway stage becomes a very real possibility. Minnie Driver and Brian Jordan Alvarez as guest star.

The finale will mark the end of the combined 11-season comedy series spanning 246 episodes. He has amassed 91 Emmy Awards and 18 wins, including the Outstanding Comedy Series in 2000. The top four cast members have earned at least one acting Emmy for their role.

Series creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan executive write and produce Will and grace, which is produced by Universal Television. James Burrows directs and is also an executive producer.