Senate Passes $ 2 Billion Economic Bailout Package, Largest Aid Bill in United States History – Up News Info San Francisco

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate approved an unparalleled $ 2.2 trillion in financial aid to help businesses, workers and health care systems engulfed by the coronavirus pandemic. The 883-page measure is the largest financial aid bill in the history of the United States.

The unanimous vote comes despite doubts from both sides about whether it goes too far or not enough. It limits the days of difficult negotiations, as Washington faced a national challenge like never before.

The package is intended to be a relief to an economy spiraling into recession or worse, and a nation facing a bleak figure for an infection that killed nearly 20,000 people worldwide.

