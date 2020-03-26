Senate approves coronavirus rescue package by unanimous vote

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate last Wednesday approved an unparalleled $ 2.2 trillion economic rescue package to help businesses, workers and health care systems engulfed by the coronavirus pandemic.

%MINIFYHTMLb09696cd1b4feda27ef5d932d018f3a311% %MINIFYHTMLb09696cd1b4feda27ef5d932d018f3a312%

The unanimous vote came despite doubts from both sides as to whether it goes too far or not enough, and culminated days of difficult negotiations when Washington faced a national challenge it had never faced before.

The 880-page measure is the largest financial aid bill in the history of the United States. Majority leader Mitch McConnell looked grim and exhausted when he announced the vote, and he released Washington senators until April 20, although he promised to withdraw them if necessary.

"Pray for each other, for all our families and for our country," said McConnell, R-Ky.

"The legislation before us now is historic because it is meant to match a historic crisis," said minority leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York. “Our health care system is not prepared to care for the sick. Our workers are out of work. Our companies cannot do business. Our factories are idle. The gears of the American economy have stopped. "

The package is intended to be a relief to an economy that is entering a recession or worse and a nation that is facing terrible numbers of victims of an infection that has killed more than 21,000 people worldwide. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin asked how long aid would keep the economy afloat and said: "We have anticipated three months. Hopefully, we will not need this for three months."

Highlighting the magnitude of the effort, the bill funds a response with a price tag that equals half the size of the annual federal budget of more than $ 4 trillion. The $ 2.2 trillion estimate is the White House's best guess.

Insistently optimistic, President Donald Trump said of the biggest public health emergency in anyone's life: "I don't think it's going to end up being that difficult,quot; and he anticipated that the economy will skyrocket "like a rocket,quot; when it ends.

"The government has temporarily shut down the economy because of this disease, and the government must help those affected by it," said Senator Lamar Alexander, Republican for Tenn.

Leaders' push to speed up the Senate bill slowed when four conservative Republican senators from states whose economies are dominated by low-wage jobs demanded changes, saying the legislation as written could give workers as employees. store incentives to remain unemployed rather than return to their jobs as they can earn more money if they are laid off than if they are working. They settled for a failed vote to modify the provision.

Other objections arose from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has become a leading Democrat on the national scene as the country battles the pandemic. Cuomo, whose state has seen more pandemic deaths than any other, said: "I tell you these numbers don't work."

Ardent liberals like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez were also uneasy, but top Washington Democrats assured them that they would follow additional coronavirus legislation this spring, noting that delaying the pending move would be foolish.

The expanding measure is the third coronavirus response bill produced by Congress and by far the largest. It builds on efforts focused on vaccines and emergency response, family and sick leave for workers, and food aid.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, supported the bipartisan agreement and said it "takes us a long way on the road to meeting the needs of the American people."

Senate approval delivered the legislation to the Democratic-controlled House, which is expected to pass it on Friday. House members are scattered across the country. House of Representatives Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Democrat from Maryland, said the measure would be approved by voice vote without lawmakers having to return to Washington.

The package would provide direct payments to most Americans, expand unemployment benefits, and provide a $ 367 billion program to keep small businesses on payroll while workers are forced to stay at home.

It includes a controversial and highly negotiated $ 500 billion program for guaranteed and subsidized loans to large industries, including airlines. Hospitals would also receive significant help.

Six days of arduous talks produced the bill, creating tensions between top congressional leaders, who were tasked with attending to party politics while maneuvering and struggling to craft the legislation. But failure was not an option, nor did it start again, allowing both parties to include their priorities.

"This is a moment of pride for the United States Senate and the country and we are going to win this battle," McConnell told reporters afterward. "We have gone from impeachment to 100 to nothing in this rescue package … this is as perfect as possible." The vote was actually 96-0 because several members missed the vote due to concerns that they have been exposed to the virus.

Senator Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, tested positive for it, while Republican scourge John Thune returned to South Dakota on Wednesday after feeling ill.

The bill would provide one-time direct payments to Americans of $ 1,200 per adult earning up to $ 75,000 a year, and $ 2,400 to a married couple earning up to $ 150,000, with payments of $ 500 per child.

A large amount of cash for hospitals expecting an avalanche of COVID-19 patients grew during the talks to an estimated $ 130 billion. Another $ 45 billion would fund additional relief through the Federal Emergency Management Agency for local response efforts and community services.

Democrats said the package would help replace the wages of laid-off workers for four months, instead of the three months proposed for the first time. Suspended workers would get any amount a state generally provides for unemployment, plus a supplement of $ 600 per week, with concert workers like Uber drivers covered for the first time.

Companies controlled by members of Congress and senior administration officials, including Trump and his immediate family members, would not be eligible for commercial assistance from the bill.

Schumer bragged about negotiating wins for the cash-starved transit systems, hospitals and state governments that were cemented after Democrats blocked the move in votes held Sunday and Monday.

But Cuomo said the Senate package would send less than $ 4 billion to New York, well below his estimate that the crisis will cost his state up to $ 15 billion over the next year. More than 280 New Yorkers have died from the virus, more than double the number of deaths in any other state.

Still, Pelosi said New York's need for more money "is no reason to stop the pace we're taking."

Pelosi was a force behind $ 400 million in grants to states to expand postal voting and other steps Democrats announced how to make voting safer, but Republican critics called political opportunism. The package also contains an additional $ 15.5 billion for an increase in demand for food stamps as part of a massive $ 330 billion title for the agency's operations.

State and local authorities would receive up to $ 150 billion in grants to fight the virus, care for its residents, and provide basic services.

Republicans obtained the inclusion of an "employee retention,quot; tax credit that is estimated to provide $ 50 billion to companies that retain employees on the payroll and cover 50% of workers' wages up to $ 10,000. Businesses could also defer payment of the Social Security payroll tax of 6.2%.

A supplemental allocation package also shot up, going from a $ 46 billion White House proposal to $ 330 billion, which dwarfs previous disasters, including Hurricane Katrina and Superstorm Sandy.

Europe is enacting its own economic recovery packages, with huge amounts of credit guarantees, public spending, and other support.

Germany, Europe's largest economy, agreed to commit more than 1 trillion euros ($ 1.1 trillion) in fiscal stimulus and support, roughly 30% of that nation's total annual output. France, Spain and Italy have launched similar programs.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia or death.

In the United States, more than 69,000 people have become sick and more than 1,000 have died.

___

Associated Press writers Matthew Daly, Alan Fram, Mary Clare Jalonick, Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, and Padmananda Rama contributed to this report.