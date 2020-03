MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A semi-truck crashed onto Interstate 94 in St. Paul on Thursday afternoon, closing eastbound lanes for the foreseeable future.

%MINIFYHTMLcae8d4aefefa6300a63946010bbbd13a11% %MINIFYHTMLcae8d4aefefa6300a63946010bbbd13a12%

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 4 p.m. near Wabasha street. No injuries have been reported.

Drivers are cautioned to expect "significant delays,quot;.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.