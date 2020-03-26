Semi Carrying 40,000 Pounds of Dog Food Turns I-94 East, Requests Closing – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Semi Carrying 40,000 Pounds of Dog Food Turns I-94 East, Requests Closing - WCCO

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A semi-overturn at Interstate 94 East and US 169 North near Maple Grove caused a temporary highway shutdown Wednesday night.

The soldiers responded just after 5 p.m. a two-vehicle collision involving a semi that overturned just before an exit ramp. The semi carried approximately 40,000 pounds of dog food.

%MINIFYHTMLfccb16c01d7e07b769bd76c73d37913511%%MINIFYHTMLfccb16c01d7e07b769bd76c73d37913512%

The Minnesota State Patrol also closed ramp 169 south to 94 east for security measures. There are minor injuries reported in this accident and MNDOT is helping with the cleanup.

This is all the information provided at this time, check with Up News Info for updates.

%MINIFYHTMLfccb16c01d7e07b769bd76c73d37913513%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here