Second virtual test: Nasser Hussain names England XI unchanged | Cricket News

Kumar Sangakkara makes two changes as Sri Lanka seeks to win the series draw in Colombo





Joe Root's team seeks a 2-0 win over Sri Lanka in the Virtual Trials series

Nasser Hussain sees no reason to change a winning team, with England again for the second and final Virtual Test against Sri Lanka.

England beat the hosts by seven wickets in Sky Sports Cricket Statistician Benedict Bermange's first virtual test in Galle, with Dom Bess out of the spinner, which took nine wickets and the Man of the Match award.

Captain Joe Root (95) and starter Dom Sibley (72) also impressed with the bat, meaning guest coach Hussain chose an unchanged XI for the game in Colombo from Friday, which he can follow via Twitter. and in skysports.com and the Sky Sports application

The teams for the second virtual test in Colombo, which starts on Friday

We asked the great Kumar Sangakkara to choose the Sri Lankan side and he has chosen to make two changes: Kusal Perera and Wanindu Hasaranga, fit again, replace Dhananjaya de Silva and Suranga Lakmal.

Kumar says Angelo Mathews can open the bowling alley in Lakmal's absence, as he has been playing a bit in one-day international cricket lately and can be counted on for a few short periods a day.

Sanga believes that the Colombo field should offer an appreciable twist so Hasaranga, a forceful, leg-turning SUV, who will now make his Test debut, could play an important role.

Englishman Stuart Broad talks to Ian Ward through his training in Sri Lanka before Benedict Bermange's second Virtual Test

A hamstring injury kept Hasaranga, who was in good shape at home, out of the first Test but is now ready to return, as is hitter Kusal Perera.

Kusal, who missed last week's game with his toe problem, could be a vital man for Sri Lanka, with his impressive and winner of a match against South Africa in Durban last year, an example of his considerable talent.

Benedict is using a cricket simulation that takes into account batting averages, hitting rates, bowling averages, and bowling speeds, and is developing a five-day test game based on those figures.

The real series of tests between Sri Lanka and England was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.