SCTV's Bob and Doug McKenzie immortalized by the new Edmonton statue – Deadline

Two of Canada's greatest comedy heroes, Bob and Doug Mckenzie, are now the subjects of a life-size bronze statue that was unveiled in Edmonton this week.

The statue of the SCTV sibling duo appeared on 103 Street and 103 Avenue on Tuesday night, according to the Edmonton Journal. The couple holds open beer bottles. The statue is an effort by Edmonton sculptor Ritchie Velthuis, who joined Calgary's nonprofit SCTV Monuments Committee and Bronzart Casting to create the images.

The actors behind the McKenzies, Rick Moranis and Dave Thomas, were also involved. "The only thing that was stipulated was that they wanted to participate and have a voice," Velthuis said in the Edmonton Journal. Bob and Doug McKenzie were dumb brothers of the comedy television show. SCTV that aired from 1976-1984. SCTV Featured actors from the improvisation group Second City in Toronto included Harold Ramis, John Candy, Joe Flaherty, Andrea Martin, Martin Short, Catherine O & # 39; Hara and Eugene Levy. The show aired on NBC and won multiple Emmy Awards. As for the McKenzies, they were the stars of the 1983 movie. Strange beer. See the trailer above.

Velthuis began working on the sculpture in 2017. Both actors depicted flew to Edmonton for the presentation, but no ceremony was held due to COVID-19 concerns.