Scott Cooper Says Senate Aid Bill Is "Positive Confidence Boost" For Movie Theaters – Deadline

Today, Scott Cooper issued an open letter, applauding the Senate's passage of the $ 2.2 billion relief bill as "much-needed positive news for an industry I appreciate," particularly in regards to how it is prepared to help theaters during this time when they have fixed costs to maintain for several months and zero income. The frightening concern on everyone's mind is how the cinemas will come out of this closure, both big and small; how serious will be the wear of the screens and the ramifications that they will have in general.

Cooper is one of many filmmakers currently affected by the nationwide immediate closure of theaters due to the security of the coronavirus – his latest film. Antlers Searchlight Pictures was slated to open on April 17, and unfortunately it was pulled off the schedule along with other Disney and Fox titles like Mulan, Black Widow, The New Mutants, Y The woman at the window due to the current weather. Although Universal has chosen to put its great photo of the event Trolls World Tour In homes over the Easter weekend, busting the window, there are plenty of filmmakers who still believe in the power of the big screen, and Cooper is one of them, as you can see from his note. Before the Senate debate on the aid bill, many filmmakers like Christopher Nolan, Paul Feig, and Jon M. Chu have spoken out publicly, encouraging people to lobby Congress to help theaters and their employees survive so they can remain resilient and come back.

During the times of the Great Depression and America's recessions, films prevailed and provided a cultural boost from spirits. We have been immediately stripped of that now, as we all try to figure out how we will continue to live in a viral environment that appears to be contagious in the future.

“Even during the war we have not been deprived of the strong and collective emotion that comes with a film screening, one of our most cherished common experiences. In this moment of unprecedented challenge and uncertainty, the world must not forget the importance of cinema as a balm for what afflicts us, "exclaims the Crazy Heart filmmaker today.

Here is Cooper's letter below, which was distributed by the National Association of Theater Owners.

I don't have to remind anyone reading this that we are experiencing a unique moment in our nation's history when almost all theaters in our country are closed (except for a few Drive-In Theaters). For the first time since D.W. Gri ﬃ is 17 minutes, In old California It was broadcast on a white canvas in Hollywood on March 10, 1910, there are no new feature films to be found anywhere.

Not even during the war have we been deprived of the strong, collective emotion that comes with a film screening, one of our most cherished common experiences. In this moment of unprecedented challenge and uncertainty, the world must not forget the importance of cinema as a balm for what afflicts us. The combined impact of images, sound and special effects elicits deep feelings and helps us better understand our own lives and those of those around us. The films speak of the most central aspect of "who we are".

Together with the National Association of Theater Owners and moviegoers across the country, I applaud the $ 2.2 billion Senate aid package aimed at easing immediate economic burdens across the country and allowing movie theaters to cover fixed costs while the normal income. This is a welcome boost of confidence.

Any return to normal is a long way off, but this aid package is much-needed positive news for an industry that I appreciate, and, along with so many other industries and citizens, is suffering. Feature film screening is a vital part of our social life, providing jobs for more than 150,000 theater employees, all of whom are unemployed as a result of the closings. We must continue to work together to support an industry that is vital to our cultural and civic life.

Films will always allow us to explore the past, the present and the future. They will create conversation and debate. Here we have a future of good health and a return to our theaters, where the synergistic impact of the film continues to create a powerful sense of emotion and commitment, a vivid record of the human condition.

Scott Cooper March 26, 2020

