Say goodbye to HTGAWM as the cast looks back

It's time to How to escape murder to say goodbye.

The ABC drama is about to start its latest batch of episodes, and to prepare you for farewell, E! News has an exclusive article on how the cast said goodbye to one of the most twisted shows on television.

"I don't think you're ever ready for a goodbye. You just aren't," says Viola Davis. "It was bittersweet. It's like saying goodbye to a family member."

Fortunately, the cast and crew of HTGAWM entered the sixth season knowing it was the last, which they describe as "a great gift." That means we have a real ending to the series, and the actors had plenty of time to say goodbye.

"We have seen each other through relationships, baby births, marriages, so we have become a family," says Conrad Ricamora.

"You spend so much time with people," adds Liza Weil, possibly on the verge of tears.

"How do you say goodbye to a deep piece of yourself?" Aja Naomi King wonders.