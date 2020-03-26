Sanjay Leela Bhansali waiting for the Ranveer Singh dates for Baiju Bawra?

The Ranveer Singh and filmmaker duo Sanjay Leela Bhansali have delivered three box office hits, namely Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela, Bajirao-Mastani and Padmaavat. And now they are ready to surprise us again in their next Baiju Bawra. But Sanjay Leela Bhansali is waiting for the actor's dates for his next performance if the latest reports on the director are supposed to be believed.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for working on one project at a time, but he surprised everyone when he announced two consecutive films and booked a release date for Diwali 2021. After completing the making of Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt, the filmmaker will go on to do Baiju Bawra. According to a prominent newspaper, Ranveer is having some trouble with his dating. Actor Padmaavat has given Karan Johar his main quotes for his masterpiece, Takht, which is a period drama. According to sources, Ranveer will rehearse the role of Dara Shikoh, Shahjahan's eldest son in Takht.

Baiju Bawra has been heralded as the "revenge story of a maverick master,quot; and Ranveer fits perfectly. Ranveer will be seen next at Kabir Khan's & # 39; 83, which is based on the historic World Cup victory of the Indian cricket team. He will also be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar by Yash Raj Films, after which Ranveer will have time for Baiju Bawra. According to a report, Sanjay Bhansali approached Ajay Devgn to play the role of Tansen. However, the actor declined to be part of the film.