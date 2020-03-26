San Mateo County reports 30 new cases; Now second in the Bay Area – Up News Info San Francisco

REDWOOD CITY (Up News Info SF) – San Mateo County health officials on Thursday reported 30 new cases of the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 195, the second highest in the Bay Area. .

Increased evidence was expected to uncover more cases of COVID-19 infection. In California, the number of cases exceeded 3,000, including more than 1,200 in the Bay Area. Santa Clara County has the majority of coronavirus cases with 459 as of Thursday morning, along with 17 deaths

The updated number of cases in San Mateo County comes one day after the announcement of four additional deaths in the county. Authorities said the four deaths bring the county's total to five.

The five deaths in San Mateo County included a second resident of Atria Senior Living's Burlingame facility. Five residents of the Burlingame care center have fallen ill with the virus since March 15. Two have died and the other three are still under treatment.

As of Wednesday, 67 people had died from the coronavirus in California, while more than 1,000 have died in the US. USA