San Francisco Mayor renews request for state and federal aid for anticipated COVID-19 increase – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Starting with one death and 178 cases of the new coronavirus in San Francisco as of Wednesday, city leaders are calling for more federal and state funding before an anticipated increase in cases.

During a briefing at the city's Emergency Operations Center, Mayor London Breed said that while the city's hospital system was in good shape to deal with current cases, he predicted that could change.

“Right now we have around 1,300 medical / surgical beds and 200 ICU beds. We definitely need a lot more than that, ”said Breed. "This is not as easy as opening a bed. It also requires that we have nurses, doctors, healthcare professionals and that we have enough personal protective equipment (PPE) to keep them safe. ”

Breed estimated that the city will need about 5,000 more hospital beds and at least 1,500 ventilators.

Breed said he contacted Governor Gavin Newsom and United States Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday, asking them for more resources to help city hospitals deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I hope they deliver the people of this state and the people of this country. Because you cannot waste time, ”he said.

For two weeks, health officials have been talking about "flattening the curve,quot; and preventing coronavirus from overwhelming the healthcare system with a wave of patients. Although the city is still targeting a surge in patients, officials say social distancing efforts are helping.

"In less than two weeks, we expect this increase in people to require hospitalization," said Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco Director of Public Health. "So our goal now is, again, to flatten the curve."

San Francisco has now passed 170 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Only two weeks ago, the city had only two. But that increase could be worse.

"We know that the first steps we took to ask people to stay home have definitely had an impact on the numbers we see every day," Breed said of the shelter efforts at the city site.

San Francisco, like California as a whole, is experiencing relatively slower growth than other parts of the country. Some states are seeing propagation rates almost twice as high, if not more. While that's good news, even successful social distancing could only buy healthcare workers more time.

"It is plausible that despite all these efforts, we could have a similar scenario to the one unfolding in New York this day," said Colfax.

New York is now facing an increase in cases that is not expected to increase for at least another three to five weeks. While California may have avoided that, for now, smoothing the front end of our curve is no guarantee of what the rest will look like.

"Because you could flatten the curve initially," Colfax explained. "But if things get back to normal, that curve could go back up."

Breed also reminded residents to continue to follow the city's public health order issued last week to stay home to curb the spread of the virus and to only go to essential outlets like shopping for groceries.

“This will reduce the likelihood that our healthcare system will be overwhelmed. The last thing I want, we want, is that those who need care cannot access it, ”said Colfax.

Colfax added that to support the city's health care system, the San Francisco Department of Public Health has hired 80 new nurses and has begun processing dozens of coronavirus tests daily, yielding results in as little as 24 hours.

Also, he said, an entire floor at St. Francis Memorial Hospital will be dedicated to coronavirus patients. The unit, created through a partnership with Dignity Health, the University of California, San Francisco, and Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, will open in early April with just 10 beds, and then expand to 48 beds.

"There has never been a more important time for our hospitals to work together," said Dr. David Klein, President and CEO of St. Francis. "No hospital can do this alone."

Mark Laret, president and CEO of UCSF Health, also said that Mt. Zion Hospital will reopen sometime in early May and will provide an additional 50 to 60 hospital beds.

"We must flatten the curve. We must face this epidemic. We are going to face very difficult moments in the coming weeks, ”he said.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that state operations have begun at Seton Medical Center.

The bankrupt hospital has been leased by the state in a plan to rapidly expand the number of hospital beds available to victims suffering from severe symptoms of the virus. The facility can accommodate up to 220 patients.

In regards to the shortage of personal protective equipment for medical personnel, following the closure of Laguna Honda after staff members contracted the coronavirus, Laret said that EPP is only administered to nurses, doctors and other personnel. who needs it most.

"The ideal approach would be to have enough PPE for each employee, but the fact is that we are working with a fairly severe shortage right now," he said. "Over time, as we gain additional reserves of masks, gowns, gloves, hoods, etc., we will try to expand the circumstances under which they are used."

The executive director of the Human Services Agency, Trent Rhorer, also provided an update on the city's efforts to house the homeless. So far, the city has leased 920 hotel rooms from eight homeless hotels in shelters, hospitals, or in single-occupancy hotels that need to be quarantined.

It is also opening a "medical shelter,quot; at Moscone Center North, where vulnerable homeless people who cannot care for themselves will be placed in hotel rooms.

“Regarding people on the streets, we continue to promote social distancing for our extension teams. We are also establishing hygiene stations for them, ”said Rhorer.

KPIX 5's Wilson Walker contributed to this report.