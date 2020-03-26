Safaree Samuels lashes out at Troll for mentioning Nicki Minaj's name

%MINIFYHTMLc142f40b942524709fdf0743b7575a3011% %MINIFYHTMLc142f40b942524709fdf0743b7575a3012%

Instagram

Despite that, most people praise Safaree for the positive message that the & # 39; Love and Hip Hop star: New York & # 39; Share on Instagram as someone calls it & # 39; Big Facts & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Safaree Samuels now he is happily married to Erica Mena and would like to put your past romances in the past. That is why someone on Instagram mentioned the name of Nicki Minaj, who he used to date, the rapper and TV star didn't appreciate at all.

The "Love and Hip Hop: New York"Star recently shared on her Instagram account a video of her cleaning her pool during self-quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak." I think this is a sign from God that we all have to slow down. Like, everything is so fast and nothing lasts longer. Like, someone dies and is forgotten in a week, "he said in the clip.

%MINIFYHTMLc142f40b942524709fdf0743b7575a3013% %MINIFYHTMLc142f40b942524709fdf0743b7575a3014%

"I feel like we need to value time more, more than anything. I don't think time is valued. I don't think family is valued, and we just have to do it, just so we don't take things for granted," Safaree continued. . "Tomorrow or next week is not really promised. This world is closed right now." Captioning the post, he wrote: "We need to value time more! Do you think it's possible? I think we should all slow down! EVERYTHING!"

%MINIFYHTMLc142f40b942524709fdf0743b7575a3015% %MINIFYHTMLc142f40b942524709fdf0743b7575a3016%

<br />

While Safaree was trying to wake up, someone in the comments section decided to annoy him. "Since #nickiminaj left you, and you are not thinking well," said the fan, along with multiple emojis crying and laughing.

As expected, the comments did not sit well with Safaree. He slapped the enemy, writing, "Yu wants attention, but what you really want is a life. Let me clean my pool in peace. Stray rat."

Despite that, most people praised Safaree for her positive message. "Okay! Well said," someone commented, while someone else called it "Great deeds." Another added, "I appreciate you. You are a great guy! Keep up the good work."

Safaree used to date Nicki from 2000 to 2014 when he was her backup dancer. The former couple is now moving in with their respective spouses when Nicki married his childhood girlfriend Kenneth Petty in late 2019.

Safaree is also a proud father of his baby, who was born in February, to his wife Erica Mena. The new father enthusiastically broke the news on his Instagram account on Monday, February 3, along with the first photo of his baby. "The last 24 hours have been an adventure to say the least! I'm part of the #girldad club now," wrote the 38-year-old television star as she shared a sweet photo of her newborn's hand wrapped around her finger. "Perfection is here."