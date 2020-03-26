Sabrina Ionescu's long-awaited WNBA draft pick relegated to ESPN2, despite no live sports

%MINIFYHTML77ed11fd5e7197587c108919eaabcf9711% %MINIFYHTML77ed11fd5e7197587c108919eaabcf9712%

The WNBA 2020 draft will take place on April 17 in a virtual format due to the coronavirus pandemic, which means that WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will not have a room full of people to react to the names she calls. by announcing selections; Top prospects will be asked to enjoy the evening via video conference rather than in person.

That is unlikely to remove the draw from the event. After the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament, it is a golden opportunity to celebrate women's basketball. The first-round talent, which includes consensus-projected No. 1 pick Sabrina Ionescu, is phenomenal, and there are no other sporting events to compete with in the draft. It is expected to be a historic occasion for the league.

However, for some reason, ESPN decided not to broadcast the draft on their main channel, but instead relegated it to ESPN2. ESPN has scheduled a "movie,quot; as its chosen offering during draft time, a vague reason not to show as many viewers as possible the sport that has come under fire for not doing enough to push in the past.

ESPN told Sporting News that it was unable to provide a public comment at this time.

Ionescu became one of the best-known female college basketball competitors. The national player of the year averaged 18 points, 7.7 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game in her four years in Oregon, and the Ducks would have been the championship's main contenders if they could have competed this month. Your selection to the WNBA is a big problem for the sport.

Last year, Ionescu criticized ESPN (and sports media in general) for failing to give women's sports a sufficient platform.

ESPN, with a direct chance of raising the WNBA to its main television channel, apparently still plans to leave the draft to its secondary station.

After Ionescu is presumably selected as No. 1 overall, her Oregon teammate Satou Sabally, Baylor forward Lauren Cox and Texas guard A,amp;M Chennedy Carter are expected to follow her in some order.

The Dallas Wings have the No. 2 and No. 5 picks in this year's draft.