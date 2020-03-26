Russell Wilson wants Seahawks throwback uniforms, and could get his wish

%MINIFYHTML865e90e0bd6e2c066ea3f1539912672a11% %MINIFYHTML865e90e0bd6e2c066ea3f1539912672a12%

Russell Wilson on Wednesday night voiced the oddity that is an almost universally shared opinion: more NFL throwback uniforms, please.

The 31-year-old Seahawks quarterback shared a retouched photo of himself in a uniform that resembles the look the Seattle NFL franchise wore from its birth in 1976 to its first major change in 2002. Evidently He learned of a rumor that the NFL is considering getting rid of the absurd helmet rule it created seven years ago.

The silver look of the Seahawks helmet and pants is very stylish. It would be an incredible addition to what is already the second best uniform in the league in our estimation.

Now if the NFL allowed it.

"There will be no change for the 2020 season," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told Pro Football Talk about the rule that limits players to only one helmet per year. "There are ongoing discussions about a possible change for the 2021 season, but no decisions have been made."

The rule was implemented in 2013 as part of the league's injection of security measures. (Helmets must be broken before they can be considered safe for game use.) Because it limits players to one helmet per year, it also forces teams to choose only one helmet color. Teams may wear recoil uniforms as long as the predetermined helmets are worn within the ensemble.

If the NFL abandons the rule, teams could include multiple helmet colors in their uniform sets for the first time since the 2012 season. Think white helmets with retro looks for the Cowboys, Patriots and Buccaneers. Golden helmets for the Steelers. Red for hawks and beads. Kelly Green for the Eagles.

More helmet color options would mean more throwback uniform options, and more throwback uniforms would mean more jersey sales opportunities.

For the NFL perpetually eager for money, this should be obvious. Or, as Wilson said, "a must,quot;.