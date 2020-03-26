Rory McIlroy and Jamie Redknapp talk about coronavirus, home life and attack the Masters | Golf News

















Jamie Redknapp of Sky Sports caught up with Rory McIlroy on Instagram to find out how the world's number one golfer spends his time during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rory McIlroy has not touched a golf club in two weeks. Instead, the world number 1 enjoys unexpected free time at home, but still dreams of breaking his Masters duck when the game resumes.

He caught up with Sky Sports & # 39; Jamie Redknapp on Instagram to reveal how he spends his time during the coronavirus pandemic.

McIlroy would normally be preparing for the main event in Augusta, due to take place April 9-12.

But, with each Tour stopped for at least the next few weeks and all UK golf courses temporarily closed, practice has stopped.

McIlroy has not played since the first day of the Players Championship two weeks ago.

"I need something to practice," said McIlroy. "I have no idea when we'll be playing again and I'd rather prepare for something."

"I know that if I go out there and hit balls, I don't do it for any reason."

"I love golf and it has given me a lot of really good things, but I think I love competition more. If there is no competition then there is nothing to look forward to."

"Right now, I am enjoying spending time at home, going to the gym and spending time in the pool or playing tennis.

3:11 Sky Sports' Rich Beem explains the programming dilemma golf faces due to the coronavirus outbreak. Sky Sports' Rich Beem explains the programming dilemma golf faces due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"I realize that there are many of us who are very lucky to have gyms in our house and all kinds of things to keep us busy."

It is speculated that the best players in the world will return to Augusta National in October.

With the PGA Championship also postponed, and the remaining majors, the US Open and the Open, also at risk of being delayed, there could be a backlog of games later in the year.

McIlroy's best result at The Masters was fourth in 2015

"Augusta plays her cards close to her chest, they don't really let much out of the bag," said McIlroy.

"I hope they play it in October. Potentially, you're seeing four majors, a Ryder Cup and the FedEx Cup in 12 weeks."

"If we all play again in mid-summer, it will be a hectic 12 or 15 weeks of all the big events."

When asked by Redknapp if he feels under additional pressure to win the Masters, the only major missing from his trophy cabinet, McIlroy said: "I still have many more opportunities."

"I am 30 years old, Tiger was 43 when he won at Augusta (in 2019). I feel like I still have 10 or 15 years left of my career and my best moment."

"I keep saying that I have a lot of time, but every year that you don't, obviously the pressure increases."