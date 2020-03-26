Rockwall County Reports First Confirmed Coronavirus Cases – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ROCKWALL (CBSDFW.COM) – Health authorities confirmed that there are now two cases of coronavirus in the city of Rockwall.

No additional details about the patients were released.

Rockwall County Judge David Sweet issued a shelter-in-place order for the county on Tuesday, reflecting the restrictions in place in Dallas, Tarrant and Denton counties this week.

The order went into effect at 11:59 p.m. March 24 and will expire at 11:59 p.m. April 15.