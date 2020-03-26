Rockies season preview – Up News Info

The 2020 Major League Baseball season was supposed to start with Opening Day on Thursday. But the season was delayed due to the spread of the new coronavirus.

But do not worry. That doesn't mean we still can't have baseball.

Here at Up News Info, we've taken us into the video game realm to see how the Rockies will fare in 2020. Starting March 26, we'll simulate all Rockies games during the league's break in MLB The Show 20. on PlayStation 4.

We base the Opening Day list on the first screenings of our Rockies reporters.

How do these Rockies compare to the rest of the league? Overall, they rank 22nd out of 30 MLB teams, depending on the game. They are the second in contact and 17 in power. They have the 27th-best pitching staff in the league and the 19th best defense. As for speed, they are number 7 in MLB.

So, let's get to know the virtual list of Rocky Mountain Opening Day 2020:

Initial alignment

CF David Dahl (overall rating: 85)

RF Charlie Blackmon (80)

3B Nolan Arenado (99)

History of SS Trevor (92)

1B Daniel Murphy (78)

2B Ryan McMahon (78)

LF Sam Hilliard (72)

C Tony Wolters (72)

Bank

Ian Desmond (71)

C Elías Díaz (67)

SI Garrett Hampson (70)

SI Brendan Rodgers (67)

By Raimel Tapia (67)

Initial rotation

RHP Alemán Márquez (83)

RHP Jon Gray (81)

RHP Antonio Senzatela (70)

LHP Kyle Freeland (70)

RHP Chi Chi González (66)

Bullpen

RHP Yancy Almonte (64)

RHP Wade Davis (66)

RHP Jairo Díaz (72)

RHP Carlos Estévez (71)

RHP Tyler Kinley (61)

LHP Jake McGee (67)

RHP Bryan Shaw (67)

Close: RHP Scott Oberg (79)