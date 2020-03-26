Rocket Attack Targets Baghdad's Fortified Green Zone | News

Two rockets landed inside the heavily fortified green zone of the Iraqi capital, the seat of the Iraqi government and home to the United States embassy, ​​the Iraqi army said in a statement.

The two shells struck Thursday near the Baghdad Operations Command, which coordinates Iraq's police and military forces, according to the statement.

The command center is a few hundred meters from the US embassy. UU., Which is a common target of rocket attacks.

It was not immediately known if there were victims.

The statement said the rockets were launched from Baghdad's al-Nahda area. It was the last rocket attack aimed at the Green Zone since three rockets hit an area near the embassy last Tuesday.

An Iraqi security source told the AFP news agency that the intended target appeared to be the United States embassy.

The latest attack is on the 26th since late October against facilities where foreign troops or diplomats are based throughout Iraq.

The attacks come as the United States-led coalition announced plans to reduce its presence from bases across Iraq and consolidate in Baghdad and Ain al-Asad in western Iraq. The plan has been in process since late last year, a senior coalition military official said last week, speaking on condition of anonymity according to regulations.

Troops have already withdrawn from al-Qaim, on the Syrian border.

France said on Wednesday it will withdraw its military forces from Iraq, citing the need for French forces to help fight the coronavirus pandemic at home.