Rob Kardashian on Chyna's claim that the dream suffered burns in her care

The Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services recently conducted an investigation into Kardashian dreamwelfare lawyers for both Rob Kardashian Y Blac Chyna confirmed to E! News.
On Wednesday, Chyna's legal representative said the 3-year-old girl suffered "severe,quot; burns to her legs while in Rob's custody on two separate occasions.
The first incident, Chyna's attorney alleged, occurred in late February. The attorney stated in part: "Rob admitted that Dream had received a severe burn at his home and promised that it would never happen again."
Then on Saturday, March 21, Dream returned to Chyna's house after spending time with Rob with another burn on the same leg.
"When Chyna contacted Rob to find out what had happened to her daughter, Rob initially lied to her and denied that Dream's second burn occurred at her home," the lawyer said. "Rob changed his story and asked his babysitter to text him admitting that Dream received the second burn at Rob's home from a hot light bulb. Chyna went back to seek medical attention for Dream and learned that the burn was more recent on his leg was a second … degree of burns. "
From there, we are told that Chyna filed a complaint with DCFS, whose staff began investigating the matter.
According to Rob's lawyer, the aforementioned babysitter, who left for unrelated personal reasons, no longer works for him.
"Unfortunately Dream has had two accidents in the last month while he was with this babysitter," said a statement from his lawyer in part. "Rob treated Dream appropriately and Chyna was informed. After an investigation by DCFS and the police in which Rob fully cooperated, he has every reason to believe that there will be no findings of security problems in his home."
Rob's lawyer added: "It is unfortunate that Chyna feels the need to miscommunicate the situation and has once again wasted valuable public resources calling on first responders in a desperate attempt to smear Rob's name in response to his ongoing lawsuit. against her for full custody of her daughter. "
Last month, a judge denied Rob's request for primary custody of the boy. Rob has accused Chyna, with whom he was briefly engaged between 2016 and 2017, of being an unfit mother.
"In his ongoing lawsuit for full custody of Dream," the attorney told E! News, "Rob has had serious concerns about the safety of his daughter in Chyna's care, and is grateful for the brave witnesses who have come to testify about the danger Chyna presents to her daughter in her home."
As we have previously reported, Khloe Kardashian He stated in a sealed court statement that Dream becomes "decidedly more aggressive,quot; after returning from Chyna's home.
Chyna's lawyer described Rob's allegations as "absurd."
