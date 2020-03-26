Rob Kardashian on Chyna's claim that the dream suffered burns in her care

The Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services recently conducted an investigation into Kardashian dreamwelfare lawyers for both Rob Kardashian Y Blac Chyna confirmed to E! News.

On Wednesday, Chyna's legal representative said the 3-year-old girl suffered "severe,quot; burns to her legs while in Rob's custody on two separate occasions.

The first incident, Chyna's attorney alleged, occurred in late February. The attorney stated in part: "Rob admitted that Dream had received a severe burn at his home and promised that it would never happen again."

Then on Saturday, March 21, Dream returned to Chyna's house after spending time with Rob with another burn on the same leg.

"When Chyna contacted Rob to find out what had happened to her daughter, Rob initially lied to her and denied that Dream's second burn occurred at her home," the lawyer said. "Rob changed his story and asked his babysitter to text him admitting that Dream received the second burn at Rob's home from a hot light bulb. Chyna went back to seek medical attention for Dream and learned that the burn was more recent on his leg was a second … degree of burns. "

From there, we are told that Chyna filed a complaint with DCFS, whose staff began investigating the matter.