Rob Kardashian investigated after Blac Chyna claims sleep has severe burns while under his care

WENN / Instagram

In response, Rob, through his attorney, reveals in a statement that the 3-year-old boy "came to Rob de Chyna with many unexplained injuries, including rashes, cuts, bruises and a dislocated arm."

Up News Info –

Rob Kardashian Y Blac ChynaThe legal battle for custody of his daughter Dream has continued. After a report that Rob plans to get one of Chyna's friends to help him testify online against his baby mom, the latter is responding with an accusation that Dream suffered severe burns while with Rob.

According to page six, the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services visits the former "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star's home because of Chyna's claims. She alleged that her 3-year-old daughter had a first-degree burn on her leg in late February, prompting Chyna to seek medical attention for the boy."

%MINIFYHTMLaa823b8410404e6a3d47b2a2ef0be1e111% %MINIFYHTMLaa823b8410404e6a3d47b2a2ef0be1e112%

Chyna's attorney, Lynne Ciani, said in a statement to the site: "Rob admitted that Dream had received a severe burn at his home and promised that it would never happen again. Chyna immediately sought and obtained appropriate medical treatment for Dream's burn. "

The February burn was not the only one Dream allegedly received while in Rob's care. He allegedly suffered another burn on Saturday, March 21, after visiting the lone 33-year-old television star, much to Chyna's dismay.

"Chyna was shocked and very upset to discover that Dream had suffered a second severe burn very close to the first burn on her leg," the statement added. "When Chyna approached Rob to find out what had happened to her daughter, Rob initially lied to her and denied that Dream's second burn occurred at her home."

Rob then asked his then-babysitter to text Chyna, explaining that Dream had received the second burn from a light bulb. "Chyna went back to seek medical attention for Dream and learned that the most recent burn to her leg was a second-degree burn," the statement continued, adding that it was at this point that Chyna contacted DCFS and the police "to request an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Dream's second degree burn. "

"While that development is a good start, Chyna will do everything in her power to ensure Dream's safety during her visits with her father," Lynne shared. "Chyna still wants her daughter to be allowed visits with her father. However, she also wants to make sure that Dream never gets burned again (or is hurt by other negligent conduct) while visiting her father."

In response, Rob's attorney, Marty Singer, said in a statement that "Dream's health, safety and well-being is and has always been Rob's top priority." He also shared that the former babysitter quit her job "at will" due to her pregnancy, admitting that "Unfortunately, Dream has had two accidents in the past month while with this babysitter.

"Rob treated Dream appropriately and Chyna was informed. After an investigation by DCFS and the police in which Rob fully cooperated, he has every reason to believe that there will be no findings of security problems in his home," added.

Marty later alleged that "in the past month, Dream came to Rob de Chyna with many unexplained injuries, such as rashes, cuts, bruises, and a dislocated arm. Just last Saturday, as Chyna claimed she was so concerned about Dream's safety. , Chyna posted a video on Instagram representing the 3-year-old Dream on her 7-year-old brother's back while jumping on a trampoline. "

The son of Kris Jenner, through her lawyer, also criticized Chyna for wasting "valuable public resources" by involving the first responders in her case in a "desperate attempt to smear Rob's name." He continued: "In his ongoing lawsuit for full custody of Dream, Rob has had serious concerns about the safety of his daughter in Chyna's care, and is grateful for the brave witnesses who have come forward to testify of the danger (with ) that Chyna introduces her children to her daughter at home. "