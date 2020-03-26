Red flag warning before another storm hits on Friday

%MINIFYHTML5125432627f089466ad527118270313611% %MINIFYHTML5125432627f089466ad527118270313612%

A red flag warning for Thursday comes just before another chance of snow early Friday morning, forecasters said.

%MINIFYHTML5125432627f089466ad527118270313613% %MINIFYHTML5125432627f089466ad527118270313614%

Due to dry conditions and gusts of wind up to 45 mph, the red flag warning south of Interstate 70 and east of Interstate 25 will be 11 a.m. at 8 p.m. On Thursday, the National Weather Service said in Boulder.

%MINIFYHTML5125432627f089466ad527118270313615% %MINIFYHTML5125432627f089466ad527118270313616%

Thursday will be mostly sunny in Denver, with a high temperature of about 67 degrees, the NWS said.





Then, just as suddenly as the fire warning came and went, rain and snow will appear in the Denver metro area, according to forecasters.

Starting around 3 a.m. on Friday, there is a slight chance of rain before the snow and rain mix begins at 5 a.m. At about 10 a.m., it will rain again on its own, the NWS said. The high temperature will be around 47 degrees on Friday.

The probability of rain will increase to 70%. A mix of rain and snow is expected between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. and then only snow after 11 p.m., forecasters said. The low temperature will be around 27 degrees overnight.

The chance of snow increases to 80% at night. New snow accumulation of less than an inch is possible, the weather service said.

Red flag warning in effect for areas south of I-70 and east of I-25 where gusts of wind prevail at 45 mph and dry conditions. #cowx pic.twitter.com/RGv6ZGIqUI – NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 26, 2020

A warm-up begins the weekend under mostly sunny skies with high temperatures of 52 degrees on Saturday and 57 degrees on Sunday.

There is a slight chance of rain on Monday afternoon, when the high temperature will return to 57 degrees.

The course towards the middle of next week will be moderate, with maximum temperatures of 64 degrees on Tuesday and 66 on Wednesday, the NWS said.