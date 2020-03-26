Reality Star Bianca Bonnie: I was abused as a child! (History)

Bianca Bonnie will reveal painful past trauma in tonight's "Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition,quot;, MTO News has learned.

We have an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's episode and it's really heartbreaking. It begins with Dr. Ish challenging couples to another round of therapy. It opens old wounds and helps them move forward as Bianca drops a bomb on how her childhood was overturned by physical abuse.

"I have trust issues with everyone," the 28-year-old explained to fans. "As if my mom had to work. Every time I had to do something or work, he would leave me with a relative. "

"This person, slapped me in the eyes so hard, I would like, if your relative can treat you like this, then how can you trust someone else in the world."

Bianca is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and television personality.

Born in Harlem, New York, she first gained recognition after appearing on Webstar's 2006 debut album Caught in the Web. The lead single "Chicken Noodle Soup,quot; peaked at 45 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became Dupree's song.

Bianca stars in the hit series VH1 Love & Hip Hop.