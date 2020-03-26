Reality Star Bianca Bonnie: I was abused as a child! (History)

Bianca Bonnie will reveal painful past trauma in tonight's "Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition,quot;, MTO News has learned.

We have an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's episode and it's really heartbreaking. It begins with Dr. Ish challenging couples to another round of therapy. It opens old wounds and helps them move forward as Bianca drops a bomb on how her childhood was overturned by physical abuse.

