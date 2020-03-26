REAL ID deadline to be postponed at least a year after coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML26589bbe99d16f01837ecc7e383f195d11% %MINIFYHTML26589bbe99d16f01837ecc7e383f195d12%

(Up News Info SF / CNN) – The deadline to obtain a REAL ID, a federally required identification that will be necessary for passengers to board planes, will be extended until October 1, 2021, one year after the current deadline. , according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The Senate stimulus bill also requires the deadline to expire until at least the end of September 2021.

Before the coronavirus pandemic spread throughout the United States. In the US, states were preparing to grant residents "REAL ID-compatible,quot; driver's licenses or identification by the October 1, 2020 deadline.

As of last month, only about 35% of US identifications. USA They were compliant with the REAL ID Act, a post-September 11 law that sets security standards for licenses. Once in effect, travelers flying commercially in the US USA They should have a REAL ID, which is marked with a star at the top of the card.

Even before the outbreak, all states were unlikely to meet the deadline. Last month, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told lawmakers that the chance that all states could issue a REAL ID to their constituents by October 2020 was "probably pretty small."

In California, the implementation of REAL ID led to extremely long wait times at the DMV's field offices, prompting a state audit, and Governor Gavin Newsom ordered changes to the DMV, including a new director.

The Department of Homeland Security, which is responsible for the identification program, is delaying the deadline to allow state and local authorities to focus on the coronavirus response.

According to DHS, states across the country have temporarily closed or restricted access to DMVs, preventing millions of people from requesting their new IDs.

"Extending the deadline will also allow the Department to work with Congress to implement the necessary changes to accelerate the issuance of REAL IDs once the current health crisis is over," Wolf said in a statement Thursday.

President Donald Trump said Monday that the fall deadline will be extended for states to meet REAL ID requirements.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material cannot be published, transmitted, or rewritten. CNN contributed to this report.