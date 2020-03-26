Real Housewives Of Potomac Season 5 Trailer Launch: Gizelle and Jamal Bryant Reunion, Michael Darby Scandal, and Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard Feud Everyone Boarded

Real Housewives of Potomac has been considered the new supreme by many loyal Bravo viewers. The Maryland franchise delivery has finally released a teaser after rumors about the cast continue to spread rapidly.

The most talked about moment of next season is the dispute between Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard that becomes physical. In the clip, Gizelle Bryant is seen telling Samuels that what she did is the opposite of what they represent. The mother of three then asks if she should be in the group.

Speaking of Bryant, the ex-pastor's wife apparently wants to claim her place on the throne as she talks to Jamal Bryant about rekindling her flame.

Meanwhile, the Great Lady Karen Huger is questioning her decades-long union with Raymond Huger when she asks him if he is still in love with her.

Elsewhere, viewers can briefly watch Robyn and Juan Dixon's reunion while secretly meeting Gizelle. It seems suspicious until you remember that Juan recently asked Robyn to be his wife again, so it's safe to assume that the athlete is calling his fiance's best friend to help him plan a surprise.

Ashley Darby had a tumultuous season last year with her husband accused of sexually harassing a cameraman. It seems that the couple left all the problems behind when they welcomed their baby bouncing.

However, there are problems in paradise once again.

Last year, footage of Michael dating and drinking with an unknown woman appeared. In the preview, the images are reviewed and the real estate mogul tells his wife that he returned to a hotel with the woman.

Other highlights include a cast trip and an introduction to the latest addition, Wendy Ofeso.

Real Housewives of Potomac opens on Sunday, May 3 at 8 / 7c.



