Read the full request to stay at Colorado Governor Jared Polis' home

%MINIFYHTMLd858bf58f1a3283bb985e173aec7b91611% %MINIFYHTMLd858bf58f1a3283bb985e173aec7b91612%

%MINIFYHTMLd858bf58f1a3283bb985e173aec7b91613% %MINIFYHTMLd858bf58f1a3283bb985e173aec7b91614%

Kayli Plotner is a digital strategist working closely with the photography department and the sports department, in addition to managing the Post's website, newsletters, and social platforms. Before joining the Post in 2019, Kayli was a digital and visual content editor at the Chicago Tribune. He graduated from the University of Southern Illinois with a Master of Science in Multimedia Journalism.