Raytheon will increase the capabilities of the Brazilian Air Force – Defense Blog

Raytheon Co., one of the world's largest defense contractors, is modernizing Brazilian Air Force surveillance radars across the Amazon to increase its capabilities.

According to a recent service launch, Raytheon will upgrade seven legacy radars to the next-generation Monopulse secondary surveillance radar system, Condor Mk3, increasing efficiency and reducing electric power consumption.

The new and more advanced Condor Mk3 features new features like automatic adaptive power control, fully configurable software, a high-performance cycle transmitter, and built-in ADS-B, all in a much smaller format.

"This modernization effort expands our long-term partnership in Brazil with the Commission for the Implementation of the Brazilian Airspace Control System," said Matt Gilligan, vice president of Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services. "The Condor Mk3 is a highly reliable, low-maintenance system that will maintain the safety of the airspace in the Amazon for many years to come."

Legacy radars were previously installed by Raytheon in the early 2000s under the Brazilian system for the Amazon Watch project and have been in continuous operation since their installation.

"This modernization has the main objective of maintaining high levels of quality of air traffic control, in accordance with the International Aviation Standard through surveillance technology, guaranteeing operational safety conditions in the Amazon region," said the Major General Sérgio Rodrigues Pereira Bastos Jr., President of the Commission for the Implementation of the Airspace Control System (CISCEA) in Brazil.

The Condor Mk 3 uses the latest technologies to offer a combination of high performance and high probability of detection (even in severe multi-path and reflection environments), along with industry leading reliability and low cost of ownership.