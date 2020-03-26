Ramona and Dorinda, dressed in RHONY lingerie, have a fight on Instagram

It all started with a comment. Well it really started with a video of Dorinda Medley brushing her teeth, demonstrating her morning routine on Instagram. Then she The Real Housewives of New York City co-star Singer Ramona left "the comment,quot;.

"FYI, you brush your teeth incorrectly," Ramona wrote.

"I know it was just a video," Dorinda wrote.

Bravo Celebrities are practicing social distancing, Dorinda is at her home in Berkshires, Ramona is in Florida. So what should reality stars do when they hang out in their homes all day? Make videos, naturally. After Dorinda's daily routine video, Ramona posted a video of her cleaning her house. In lingerie Ramona's video is her mop. Daughter Avery Singer posted a video of Ramona using a toilet brush to clean ALL THE TOILET.