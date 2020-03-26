Ramona and Dorinda, dressed in RHONY lingerie, have a fight on Instagram

It all started with a comment. Well it really started with a video of Dorinda Medley brushing her teeth, demonstrating her morning routine on Instagram. Then she The Real Housewives of New York City co-star Singer Ramona left "the comment,quot;.
"FYI, you brush your teeth incorrectly," Ramona wrote.
"I know it was just a video," Dorinda wrote.
Bravo Celebrities are practicing social distancing, Dorinda is at her home in Berkshires, Ramona is in Florida. So what should reality stars do when they hang out in their homes all day? Make videos, naturally. After Dorinda's daily routine video, Ramona posted a video of her cleaning her house. In lingerie Ramona's video is her mop. Daughter Avery Singer posted a video of Ramona using a toilet brush to clean ALL THE TOILET.
"Shit, what can I say … not take any chances here, so I had to get rid of the house cleaning service. I think I'm handling myself pretty well, don't you think?" Ramona wrote on her Instagram.
And that brings us to the latest escalation in a content war that's really bringing fans to life.
After a comment he left in Ramona's post: "You (mop) mopping the wrong way." Dorinda posted a video of her mopping her floor, dressed in lingerie, of course.
"You're right, I got it all wrong @ramonasinger #boobcleaning #springcleaning #thisishowyoudoit," Dorinda captioned the video above.
Ramona, the ball is on your newly mopped court.
Dorinda and Ramona are back for season 12 of The Real Housewives of New York City. Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan Y Tinsley Mortimer They are also coming back. Newcomer Leah McSweeney is picking an apple for the twelfth season instead of Bethenny Frankel. Bethenny announced her departure before production beginning with the new season. Season 12 finds Ramona in search of love and company and settles in her new apartment. All the changes lead her to enter therapy. Dorinda is also settling into her new excavations. She also reevaluates her relationship with her longtime boyfriend, John. Seek out Ramona and Sonja to raise concerns about perceived anger issues and tensions peaking.
The Real Housewives of New York City Returns Thursday, April 2 at 9 p.m. in Bravo.
