Ralph Lauren donates $ 10 million to coronavirus relief efforts

Ralph Lauren is giving back to those in need.
On Thursday, the famous designer announced that the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation will donate $ 10 million for the coronavirus relief efforts.
"Now more than ever, supporting each other in this time of need has become our mission," said an official statement from the Ralph Lauren brand. "By meeting this global challenge together, the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation is committing $ 10 million to help our teams and communities around the world."
Your donation will benefit several charities and organizations, including the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which is a global effort that supports countries fighting the pandemic, as well as the Pink Pony Fund from the foundation to ensure that people with cancer have the resources and care they need during this vulnerable time.
The renowned fashion magnate will also provide financial grants for Ralph Lauren colleagues facing special circumstances through his Emergency Assistance Foundation. To give back to the fashion community, the icon will also send an inaugural gift to the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) / Vogue Fashion Fund.
"In facing this challenge as a global community, our hope is to continue to be the beacon of optimism and unity that Ralph Lauren and our brands have always been for the world," the statement concluded.
On social media, the brand shared another message: "In the spirit of unity, we rise."
In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, several celebrities have made charitable contributions to help those affected by the virus. Upon learning that New York hospitals were experiencing a shortage of supplies, Christian Siriano and his team volunteered to produce protective masks for medical workers. Pyer Moss Designer Kerby Jean-Raymond He also offered his services and transformed his New York City office into a donation center for N95 masks and latex gloves.
Like Lauren Rihanna He also made a sizeable donation. On March 21, he announced that his Clara Lionel Foundation gave $ 5 million in support of COVID-19's rapid response efforts worldwide. Donatella Versace And your daughter Allegra Versace Beck donated 200,000 euros to the intensive care department of the San Raffaele hospital in Italy.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
