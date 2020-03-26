Ralph Lauren donates $ 10 million to coronavirus relief efforts

Ralph Lauren is giving back to those in need.

On Thursday, the famous designer announced that the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation will donate $ 10 million for the coronavirus relief efforts.

"Now more than ever, supporting each other in this time of need has become our mission," said an official statement from the Ralph Lauren brand. "By meeting this global challenge together, the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation is committing $ 10 million to help our teams and communities around the world."

Your donation will benefit several charities and organizations, including the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which is a global effort that supports countries fighting the pandemic, as well as the Pink Pony Fund from the foundation to ensure that people with cancer have the resources and care they need during this vulnerable time.

The renowned fashion magnate will also provide financial grants for Ralph Lauren colleagues facing special circumstances through his Emergency Assistance Foundation. To give back to the fashion community, the icon will also send an inaugural gift to the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) / Vogue Fashion Fund.