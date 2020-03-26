Rafael Nadal plays his role in the Red Cross initiative to treat coronavirus | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML4ab125c6fd376cd9c72c0049beb79be611% %MINIFYHTML4ab125c6fd376cd9c72c0049beb79be612%

Rafael Nadal has turned to social media to reveal details of his association with a Red Cross initiative to try to tackle the coronavirus outbreak in Spain.

The number of deaths in Spain from the virus has exceeded the official figure for China, while its infection rate has increased by a fifth and almost 27,000 people are being treated in hospital.

The country now has 47,610 confirmed cases.

Nadal, a former world number one champion and 19-time Grand Slam champion, has partnered with NBA star Pau Gasol and the Red Cross project to help supply medical equipment, build hospital infrastructure, as well as help vulnerable families and create new accommodations.

Pau Gasol has joined forces with Nadal

Nadal said in a Twitter post: "In this situation that is totally new for everyone, after thinking carefully, I have come to the conclusion that you, the Spanish, have never failed us, the athletes. You have always agreed with us side in the happy moments, (but also) in the difficult moments.

"You have always had understanding with us when things have not gone well, but when things have gone well, you have always been there celebrating with all of us our joy.

"I think athletes are who we are in large part thanks to your support, and now is the time when athletes cannot fail him. So I decided to call my friend Pau. Together we came to the conclusion of starting this initiative. We are confident in which all Spanish sports will unite and will give a good example of unity.

"We are partnering with the Red Cross response project. In this project, the Red Cross is supplying medical equipment, they are building hospital infrastructure, they are helping the most vulnerable families, and they are also creating accommodation for special groups and many others things.

"The objective is clear: get 11 million euros for helping 1,350,000 people. We are confident that all Spanish sports (athletes) will unite and support the initiative to achieve our goal. Pau and I have already made our donation. We are confident in you because surely this will be our best victory. "

