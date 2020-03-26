Priyanka Chopra Jonas sings as she tackles the Safe Hands Challenge

As a result of the coronavirus outbreak, celebrities are doing their best to raise awareness in the masses about the importance of social distancing. While several celebrities have taken up the challenge of safe hands on social media, Priyanka Chopra Jonas also joined the brigade. She shared a video of herself taking up the challenge of safe hands, where she immediately shows to disinfect her hands and also sings.

We all know that Priyanka is a talented singer and to spread a little joy and lighten the mood as she raises awareness of the need to properly wash her hands during this crucial time. The international star sang a song with the song "When you are happy and you know it, clap your hands." The actress also mentioned in the legend of the publication that the words of her safe hands challenge jingle have been written by her husband Nick Jonas..

We adore this super talented couple, how about you?