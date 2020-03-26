Prince Charles is touched by good wishes after the diagnosis of coronavirus

After Prince carlos He tested positive for coronavirus, sent a message to his real fans thanking them for their support.

"Thanks for all the 'Get well soon' messages for Her Royal Highness," read a message from Clarence House on Instagram. "His kind words move him greatly."

The post, which also featured a photo of 71-year-old royalty, was liked by Prince william Y Kate Middletonaccount of Kensington Palace as well as by Queen Elizabeth II and the official account of The Royal Family. Once again, many supporters shared kind words in the comment section and wished Prince Charles a speedy recovery.

Clarence House announced the test results on Wednesday, noting that the Prince of Wales "has been showing mild symptoms but is otherwise in good health and has been working from home for the past few days, as usual." He also stated that Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall It has been tested but does not contain the virus. They are now self-insulating at home in Scotland, according to the government and the medical council.

"The tests were conducted by the NHS in Aberdeenshire, where they met the criteria required for the tests," the statement continued. "It is not possible to determine from whom the Prince contracted the virus due to the large number of commitments he made in his public service in recent weeks."