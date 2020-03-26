Price increase indictment leaves 750,000 face masks in limbo – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The state of Texas has filed a lawsuit against a Houston auctioneer, accusing him of exaggerating prices in his auction for 750,000 N95 and medical-grade face masks.

The lawsuit filed Thursday by the Texas Attorney General's Office alleges that a Tuesday auction conducted by Auctions Unlimited had bid for N95 respirator masks that reached up to $ 180 for a package of 16 masks.

Amazon sold a 100 game for $ 4.21 in late January.

Before the lawsuit was filed, Auctions Unlimited owner Tim Worstell said the state action left him with 750,000 masks in his warehouse in legal limbo.

