Premier League Headers: Choose Your Favorite Goal | Football news

Who doesn't love a header goal? Well we've tracked the files and found our favorite Premier League era efforts for you to choose from …

Alvaro Morata – Chelsea v Man Utd – Nov 5, 2017

The striker generally had trouble finding the target during his time at Stamford Bridge, although one thing the Spaniard never found difficult was directing the ball.

Luis Suarez – Liverpool v West Brom – October 26, 2013

The controversial Uruguayan was able to score any type of goal, however, this header from outside the area is really very special.

David Platt – Arsenal v Man Utd – November 9, 1997

Sometimes it's the when, as well as the how, that scores a goal, and the Gunners' midfielder's close look to win this late classic clash against Man Utd falls into that category.

David Wetherall – Bradford v Liverpool – May 14, 2000

What a great goal this was, with the lanky defender's effort to give Bradford an unlikely victory on the last day over Liverpool chasing the Champions League that kept the hosts in the top flight through thick and thin!

Steve Bruce – Man You v Sheffield Wednesday – April 10, 1993

An iconic Premier League headline, Bruce's first from a major double, he regained the United title challenge in what would become the club's first Premier League.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink – Chelsea v Everton – April 21, 2003

This outrageous diving effort by the Dutch Blues striker falls into the category of & # 39; looped headlines & # 39 ;.

Peter Crouch – Liverpool v Arsenal – March 31, 2007

It's the suspension time that the Reds' leader somehow manages to be so impressive, although oddly enough, the title wasn't really one of the England international's strengths.

Vincent Kompany – Man City v Man Utd – April 30, 2012

Like Bruce 19 years earlier, the city captain's pivotal header from a corner effectively brought the Premier League title to Manchester for the first time in the club's history.

Martin Skrtel – Liverpool v Arsenal – December 21, 2014

It's about timing his career, as the Slovak center-back demonstrates perfectly against the Gunners, and really, there's no way to stop his bullet header.

Fernando Torres – Chelsea v Aston Villa – December 23, 2012

It may have been a largely disappointing stay in West London for the failed striker, but this brilliant effort reminds us of why the Blues decided to spend a £ 50 million British record to sign the Liverpool player.

Robert Huth – Tottenham v Leicester – January 13, 2016

The tall German defender may have been completely unmarked in the box, but he still had a long way to go to beat Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Javier Hernández – Stoke v Man You – October 24, 2010

Outrageous, cheeky, improvised: call it what you want, but either way it shows the imagination that & # 39; Chicharito & # 39; I had as a shooter even to think about trying a later header like this.

