Premier League Darts Rewind: Raymond van Barneveld makes an emotional farewell | Darts News

Remember when Barney retired in Rotterdam just to take a radical turn?

















2:48



A year later, take a look at how Raymond van Barneveld emotionally said goodbye to his darts career in the Premier League in Rotterdam.

A year later, take a look at how Raymond van Barneveld emotionally said goodbye to his darts career in the Premier League in Rotterdam.

%MINIFYHTMLf24125fbc413de130dc835e0a4a9820411% %MINIFYHTMLf24125fbc413de130dc835e0a4a9820412%

Raymond van Barneveld made an emotional farewell to his Premier League Darts career in Rotterdam 12 months ago.

Despite a crowd of 10,000 people behind him, the five-time world champion slumped miserably in front of his home crowd and failed when he exited the Premier League with a humble 7-1 loss at the hands of Daryl Gurney.

Barney said goodbye in Rotterdam before taking a career turn

The Dutchman was due to retire at the end of the season but, after losing the following night 7-1 to world No. 1 Michael van Gerwen, he decided to resign.

"Yesterday I don't know where he came from, I played very badly, I lost 7-1, so today I knew I was downhill and I was embarrassed," said Van Barneveld. he said to Sky Sports.

"The five-time world champion and thought 'Do I deserve this? I don't think so', but it's the reality. I'm not good enough.

"For me, I've made a decision that I've already made. I don't want pain anymore. It's pain every week for the last three or four years."

"I agree with this decision. I am relieved. I'm done."

That was not the end of the drama, it soon made a surprising turn in retirement. Barney stepped back to reveal that he wanted to go to a sixth world championship at Alexandra Palace.

"I want to end my career at Alexandra Palace during a final world championship," he said. "I hope people understand the difficult times my family and I are going through and I need to have my head together."

Sadly for Barney, he said goodbye to his 35-year professional dart career at Ally Pally when he fell to a 3-1 loss at the hands of American Darin Young in the first hurdle.

See daily Darts news at skysports.com/darts, our mobile app, and Twitter account @skysportsdarts.