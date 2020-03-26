Porsha Williams Entertains Fans With Live Videos Featuring Baby Pilar Jhena McKinley

Porsha Williams is hanging out in her crib with the family, and she came up with something really sweet to entertain her fans. Check out the video his IG fans and fans were able to enjoy the other day.

‘InstaLive fun! Thanks everyone for tuning in @dishnation live! We had a lot of fun and a lot of madness trying to broadcast from home !! The special guests were @pilarjhena @lodwill, Nate * man with a mask, Bales, @msdianeofficial * in the background and cameo from @workwincelebrate lol Stay tuned for the next concert with another @dishnation host! Porsha captioned the video.

A follower said: ‘Idk. It's just something about PJ that I've never seen in any other kid. Since he was born, I can't point it out. She is going to be a force to be reckoned with. Just look! & # 39;

Someone else said: ‘Omg, I loved how he opened his cheeks like he had all the tea! Go to the head PJ ".

One commenter wrote, "Lol, that's super cute !!! I had to put his words up too!" And someone else posted this: "The way he tried to smack his lips like you,quot; too cute. "

Another follower said, "I love those flat irons in PJ's hair just a little cute." She always looks so relaxed and calm, just gorgeous! "

One commenter wrote: ‘Too adorable! Thank you for sharing your cuteness overload with us @ porsha4real. You and @neneleakes are my two favorites … so I'm glad you're back. "

Recently, Porsha showed PJ's resting princess face in some photos and her fans went wild with excitement.

Apart from this, the RHOA star shared a message on his social media account, which explains in the most direct way how staying home during these times can help.

Porsha is trying to find some fun activities that she can have at home with her baby and the rest of the family.



