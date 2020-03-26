Home Entertainment PornHub Makes Premium Service Free Worldwide Amid Coronavirus Closure

PornHub Makes Premium Service Free Worldwide Amid Coronavirus Closure

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

PornHub is helping to keep the nation entertained by offering its premium services for free amid the coronavirus closures occurring across the country.

To acquire the free service, viewers must agree to isolate themselves until the pandemic slows down and the government mandate that we can take to the streets again.

"With almost a billion people locked up worldwide due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is important that we lend a helping hand and provide them with a pleasant way to pass the time," said Corey Price, Vice President of Pornhub in a press release. . "We hope that by expanding our free Pornhub Premium offering worldwide, people will have an additional incentive to stay home and flatten the curve."

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©