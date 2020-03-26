PornHub Makes Premium Service Free Worldwide Amid Coronavirus Closure

PornHub is helping to keep the nation entertained by offering its premium services for free amid the coronavirus closures occurring across the country.

To acquire the free service, viewers must agree to isolate themselves until the pandemic slows down and the government mandate that we can take to the streets again.

"With almost a billion people locked up worldwide due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is important that we lend a helping hand and provide them with a pleasant way to pass the time," said Corey Price, Vice President of Pornhub in a press release. . "We hope that by expanding our free Pornhub Premium offering worldwide, people will have an additional incentive to stay home and flatten the curve."

The company has also donated 15,000 surgical masks to help medical services in New York.

"We greatly appreciate Pornhub's offer to donate 20,000 surgical masks to help protect our health workers and patients in Mount Sinai South Nassau during the COVID-19 crisis," said Joe Calderone, Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications and Development at Mount Sinai , in a press release. "These masks are mission critical in the fight against the COVID pandemic."